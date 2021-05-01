SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’875 -0.5%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0983 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’769 -0.1%  Bitcoin 52’106 7.0%  Dollar 0.9130 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.9% 

01.05.2021 02:29:00

Ford must urgently implement Ontario's LTC COVID-19 commission recommendations

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Premier Doug Ford must stop politicking and immediately act on the final report of Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission calling for a minimum daily care standard of four hours of hands-on care per resident.

"These recommendations must be implemented immediately to protect long-term care residents and workers," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "A minimum of four hours of care is a step in the right direction, but the needs of Ontario's long-term care sector cannot be ignored any longer."

The report also recommends attracting and retaining staffing, increasing funding for long-term care homes, governments to have pandemic preparedness plans, better infection controls, strengthening health care integration and improving accountability amongst all parties.

"Workers and families didn't need a study to tell them the standard hours of care were not enough," said Naureen Rizvi, Unifor Ontario Regional Director. "Now that Ford has the proof with recommended next steps in front of him, it's time for this government to take action."

The Commission released an interim report in December and a final report in February that was not released publicly until now. Unifor, alongside CUPE Ontario and SEIU, responded to the interim report calling on the government to implement a minimum daily care standard of four hours of hands-on care per resident.

Unifor testified before the Long-Term Care Commission in October, provided written submissions and had members testify anonymously.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

