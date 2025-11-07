Ford May Scrap F-150 Lightning As Aluminum Shortage And Low EV Demand Hit Production

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
(RTTNews) - According to a Wall Street Journal report, Ford's flagship electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, may not have a bright future as the carmaker struggles with supply issues and lower-than-expected demand for EV trucks.

After aluminum production was halted by a fire at a supplier in New York, the Lightning, which was introduced with great fanfare as a smoother and more efficient version of America's best-selling truck, has been sidelined in recent weeks. According to Ford, the disruption might cost the business up to $2 billion.

Ford stressed that the Lightning is still the best-selling electric pickup in the US, surpassing competitors from Tesla, GM, and Rivian, even though the company declined to comment on the report that executives are considering discontinuing the model.

Although no timeframe was given, the company stated that it has enough inventory and will resume production at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center when the time is appropriate.

The larger context of the industry isn't helping either. Stellantis recently halted its all-electric Ram 1500 project, and GM reduced back its plans for EV expansion. Ford has already delayed the release of its second-generation Lightning in favor of a simpler, less expensive electric truck that is anticipated in 2027.

The change highlights a dramatic reset in expectations for electric pickups, which haven't yet attracted the mass-market fervor that automakers had hoped for.

