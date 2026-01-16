Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’495 0.2%  SPI 18’595 0.3%  Dow 49’442 0.6%  DAX 25’352 0.3%  Euro 0.9325 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’041 0.6%  Gold 4’617 -0.2%  Bitcoin 76’792 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8034 0.4%  Öl 63.9 -2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Richemont21048333Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Helvetia Baloise46664220AMD903491
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Visier: Tesla Semi im Rampenlicht - Video zeigt Fortschritte beim Schnellladen
US-Ökonom Peter Schiff kritisiert Strategys Bitcoin-Strategie scharf
Hybrid replizierende ETFs: Chancen und Risiken im Blick
AMD-Aktie 2026 im Check: Experte warnt vor turbulenten Zeiten für NVIDIA-Rivalen
Meta Platforms-Aktie im Fokus: Kooperation mit Google könnte NVIDIA unter Druck setzen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Ford Motor Aktie 1106820 / US3453708600

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.01.2026 03:06:13

Ford In Talks With BYD On Hybrid Battery Partnership : Report

Ford Motor
11.16 CHF -0.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor (F) is engaged in in-depth discussions with BYD Company (BYDDY, 1211.HK,HYDD.SI, 002594.SZ) on a potential partnership. Under the plan being considered, the American automaker would procure batteries from the leading Chinese manufacturer for use in some of its hybrid models, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report noted that both sides are still evaluating specific collaboration structures. One proposal involves Ford shipping BYD-supplied batteries to factories outside the United States for production. Negotiations remain ongoing, and it is uncertain whether a final agreement will be reached.

If the talks succeed, Ford would gain access to China's largest automaker, known for its advanced technology and cost advantages. As Ford reduces its focus on pure electric vehicles and increases investment in hybrids, securing a reliable battery supplier has become critical. BYD's established manufacturing capabilities position it as a strong candidate to meet that need.

Last month, Ford announced that it would scale back its electric vehicle strategy, resulting in a significant $19.5 billion hit to earnings. As part of this shift, the company has put its flagship electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, on hold indefinitely. Production of the current model has been stopped, and Ford has not disclosed any timeline for the release of the next-generation version.

Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?