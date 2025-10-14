Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ford Motor Aktie

14.10.2025 04:51:20

Ford Halts SUV Production After Supplier Fire Disrupts Aluminum Supply : Report

Ford Motor
9.30 CHF -0.90%
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) is temporarily suspending production of at least five vehicle models, including its high-margin SUVs, following a fire at a key aluminum supplier's facility, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to a memo viewed by the Journal, Ford will pause output of the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator at its Kentucky Truck Plant for one week starting this week. While the memo did not cite a specific reason, a United Auto Workers official informed plant members that the disruption stems from aluminum supply challenges caused by the fire.

