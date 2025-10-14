Ford Motor Aktie 1106820 / US3453708600
14.10.2025 04:51:20
Ford Halts SUV Production After Supplier Fire Disrupts Aluminum Supply : Report
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) is temporarily suspending production of at least five vehicle models, including its high-margin SUVs, following a fire at a key aluminum supplier's facility, The Wall Street Journal reported.
According to a memo viewed by the Journal, Ford will pause output of the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator at its Kentucky Truck Plant for one week starting this week. While the memo did not cite a specific reason, a United Auto Workers official informed plant members that the disruption stems from aluminum supply challenges caused by the fire.
