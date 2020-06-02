|
02.06.2020 16:06:00
Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado and Honda Civic Are America's Most Searched Cars, ValuePenguin.com Study Finds
NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by ValuePenguin.com by LendingTree, the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado and Honda Civic are the most searched cars in America. And while searches for cars, especially pickup trucks like the Ford F-150, trended downward during the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States, recent data suggests that searches for these popular models may be hitting annual highs. Here are America's five most searched cars:
According to Micheal Hoffman, senior research analyst at ValuePenguin, "these findings provide a pulse on consumer demand trends in the U.S. auto industry, at a critical moment for the economy and auto manufacturers following several years of record breaking vehicle sales." He adds, "Several manufacturers like GM and Fiat Chrysler have expressed concern that demand may outstrip supply amid factory shutdowns due to the novel coronavirus."
To identify the most searched cars in the United States, ValuePenguin.com analysts compared interest in 25 car models using Google Trends. Data from Google Trends included search metrics for March 9, 2019 to March 8, 2020. The 25 car models analyzed were the top 25 highest selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2019 according to Kelley Blue Book. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/auto-insurance/most-searched-cars-us
About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.
Additional Information:
Media Contact:
Divya Sangam (Ms.)
646 693 8445
Divya@valuepenguin.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ford-f-150-chevy-silverado-and-honda-civic-are-americas-most-searched-cars-valuepenguincom-study-finds-301069385.html
SOURCE ValuePenguin.com
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow Jones fester -- SMI legt deutlich zu -- DAX setzt Erholungsrally fort -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der Dow Jones baut seine Vortagesgewinne am Dienstag etwas aus. Schweizer Anleger zeigen sich am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ebenfalls mit kräftigen Gewinnen. An den größten Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag bergauf.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}