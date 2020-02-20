Force Protection Agency launches luxury services division, FPA LUXE

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beverly Hills based Force Protection Agency (FPA), the world's leading Celebrity protective services, executive protection and investigative firm, announced today that it has launched a luxury services division, FPA LUXE.

"We are excited to expand our world-class protective services into the exclusive luxury market," says FPA Managing Director Russell Stuart. "Being headquartered in Beverly Hills, we are at the epicenter of the rich and famous where celebrities, high net-worth individuals and VIP travelers alike require services where safety and sophistication are paramount. FPA LUXE is poised to surpass our clients' expectations."

For today's celebrities, global executives, high-profile individuals and VIP hotel guests, offering secured services is considered a necessity rather than a luxury... but why can't it be both?

FPA LUXE offers luxury chauffeur & bodyguard services, giving clients peace of mind without compromising quality of experience. FPA LUXE is a perfect value-added experience for Hotels, Spas, Restaurants, Nightclubs, Jewelry Stores, Concierge Companies, Event/Wedding Planners, Travel Agents, Plastic Surgeons, High-End Dermatologists and more! From red carpet events & movie premiers, to shopping on Rodeo Drive or a quick trip back to the airport, FPA's secure luxury services will get you to and from your destination safely and in style.

FPA LUXE services include luxury cars (Rolls-Royces) driven by fully trained, licensed and uniformed security chauffeurs with law enforcement or military experience and can be customized to include bodyguard services to accompany VIP's throughout the day, giving our clients the highest level of customer care. Learn more at FPALuxe.com

About Force Protection Agency:

The Force Protection Agency (FPA) provides a full range of celebrity protective services, VIP executive protection, investigative services, emergency management consulting and training to Individual, Corporate and Government clients. With world-class capabilities that support the most complex mission requirements, FPA is poised to provide peace of mind and a sense of control in high-threat situations. Learn more and request a quote at ForceProtectionAgency.com.

# # #

SOURCE Force Protection Agency