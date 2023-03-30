SMI 11'032 0.6%  SPI 14'442 0.7%  Dow 32'725 0.0%  DAX 15'522 1.3%  Euro 0.9965 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'285 1.3%  Gold 1'982 0.9%  Bitcoin 25'693 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9140 -0.5%  Öl 79.4 1.4% 
Forbo International Aktie [Symbol: FORN / Valor: 354151]
30.03.2023 18:30:14

Forbo shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

Forbo International
1185.74 CHF 5.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Forbo shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

30.03.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST

MEDIA RELEASE
information to the ordinary general assembly 2023

At todays 95th Ordinary General Meeting of Forbo Holding Ltd in Zug, the shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors by a clear majority. A dividend of CHF 23 per share will be paid out as of April 6, 2023.

Baar, March 30, 2023

Today's Ordinary General Meeting of Forbo Holding Ltd was attended by 120 shareholders, representing 1,083,616 registered shares or 72.97 percent of the share capital issued.

Shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority. They approved the Annual Report, the annual statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2022 business year and granted discharge to the responsible governing bodies. In addition, they voted in favor of the proposed distribution of earnings in the form of a dividend amounting to CHF 23 per share.

With the approval of a share buyback program, the Board of Directors is authorized to repurchase treasury shares up to a maximum of 10 percent of the share capital over a period of three years either on a second trading line at the SIX Swiss Exchange or by another means. These shares will be definitively canceled.

Shareholders approved the 2022 Remuneration Report by a majority in a consultative vote. The Ordinary General Meeting approved the maximum total remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2024, the maximum fixed remuneration of the Executive Board for 2024, the short-term variable remuneration of the Executive Board for 2022, and the maximum long-term equity participation of the Executive Board for 2023  by a large majority.

With the exception of Jens Fankhänel, who did not stand for re-election due to his new role as CEO of Forbo, all current Board of Directors members were confirmed in office and re-elected for a one-year term. They are the Chairman, This E. Schneider, and the members Dr. Peter Altorfer, Michael Pieper, Claudia Coninx-Kaczynski, Dr. Eveline Saupper, and Vincent Studer. The current members of the Remuneration Committee Dr. Peter Altorfer, Claudia Coninx-Kaczynski, and Michael Pieper were also confirmed for a further year.

Lastly, the shareholders extended the mandate of the auditor, KPMG Ltd, for a further year. Furthermore, René Peyer was re-elected as independent proxy.

Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions. Forbos linoleum floor coverings are made from natural raw materials. They are biodegradable and carbon-neutral (cradle to gate), without off-setting. In the manufacture of its heterogenous vinyl floor coverings, Forbo uses phthalate-free plasticizers of the latest generation. Vinyl floor coverings also contain up to 25% recycled material in relation to their total product weight.
The BioBelt is a biologically degradable conveyor belt made largely from renewable, plant-based materials. The AmpMiser conveyor belt enables energy savings and therefore also a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 50%.
For Forbo as a responsible manufacturer, the careful use of all resources for a sustainable future is a guiding principle.

Forbo employs about 5,400 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 47 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,293.2 million in the 2022 business year. Forbo is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland.

Forbo Holding Ltd is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (security number 354151, ISIN CH0003541510, Bloomberg FORN SW, Reuters FORN.S).

Contact person:
Karin Marti
Head Corporate Communications
Phone +41 58 787 25 41
www.forbo.com
www.forbo.com > Sustainability


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Forbo Holding AG
Lindenstrasse 8
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 787 25 25
Fax: +41 58 787 25 20
E-mail: info@forbo.com
Internet: www.forbo.com
ISIN: CH0003541510
Valor: 354151
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1597557

 
End of News EQS News Service

1597557  30.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597557&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

