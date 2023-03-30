Forbo shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

At todays 95 th Ordinary General Meeting of Forbo Holding Ltd in Zug, the shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors by a clear majority. A dividend of CHF 23 per share will be paid out as of April 6, 2023 .

Baar, March 30, 2023

Today's Ordinary General Meeting of Forbo Holding Ltd was attended by 120 shareholders, representing 1,083,616 registered shares or 72.97 percent of the share capital issued.

Shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority. They approved the Annual Report, the annual statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2022 business year and granted discharge to the responsible governing bodies. In addition, they voted in favor of the proposed distribution of earnings in the form of a dividend amounting to CHF 23 per share.

With the approval of a share buyback program, the Board of Directors is authorized to repurchase treasury shares up to a maximum of 10 percent of the share capital over a period of three years either on a second trading line at the SIX Swiss Exchange or by another means. These shares will be definitively canceled.

Shareholders approved the 2022 Remuneration Report by a majority in a consultative vote. The Ordinary General Meeting approved the maximum total remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2024, the maximum fixed remuneration of the Executive Board for 2024, the short-term variable remuneration of the Executive Board for 2022, and the maximum long-term equity participation of the Executive Board for 2023 by a large majority.

With the exception of Jens Fankhänel, who did not stand for re-election due to his new role as CEO of Forbo, all current Board of Directors members were confirmed in office and re-elected for a one-year term. They are the Chairman, This E. Schneider, and the members Dr. Peter Altorfer, Michael Pieper, Claudia Coninx-Kaczynski, Dr. Eveline Saupper, and Vincent Studer. The current members of the Remuneration Committee Dr. Peter Altorfer, Claudia Coninx-Kaczynski, and Michael Pieper were also confirmed for a further year.

Lastly, the shareholders extended the mandate of the auditor, KPMG Ltd, for a further year. Furthermore, René Peyer was re-elected as independent proxy.