Forbo International Aktie
16.03.2022 19:00:13

Forbo completes current share buyback program

Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Forbo completes current share buyback program

16.03.2022 / 19:00

MEDIA RELEASE

As of March 16, 2022, Forbo Holding Ltd has repurchased a total of 165,000 shares as part of the current share buyback program.

Baar, March 16, 2022

Completion of the 2019-2022 share buyback program
Under the share buyback program authorized by the Ordinary General Meeting of April 5, 2019, Forbo repurchased a total of 165,000 shares between March 22, 2021, and March 16, 2022, either via the second trading line of the SIX Swiss Exchange (90,165 shares) or at a fixed price (74,835 shares). This corresponds to 10% of the share capital of Forbo Holding Ltd as currently entered in the commercial register.

The share buyback program 2019-2022 is thereby completed and the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd will propose to the Ordinary General Meeting of April 1, 2022, to cancel the 165,000 repurchased shares and reduce the share capital of Forbo Holding Ltd accordingly.

Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions. Forbo's linoleum floor coverings are made from natural raw materials. They are biodegradable and CO2-neutral (cradle to gate), without offsetting. In the manufacture of its heterogenous vinyl floor coverings, Forbo uses phthalate-free plasticizers of the latest generation. Vinyl floor coverings also contain up to 25% recycled material in relation to their total product weight. The BioBelt(TM) is a biologically degradable conveyor belt made largely from renewable, plant-based materials. The AmpMiser(TM) conveyor belt enables energy savings and therefore also a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 50%. For Forbo as a responsible manufacturer, the careful use of all resources for a sustainable future is a guiding principle.

Forbo employs about 5,500 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 49 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,254.0 million in the 2021 business year. Forbo is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland. Forbo Holding Ltd is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (security number 354151, ISIN CH0003541510, Bloomberg FORN SW, Reuters FORN.S).

Contact person:
This E. Schneider
Executive Chairman
Phone +41 58 787 25 49
www.forbo.com
www.forbo.com -> sustainability


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Forbo Holding AG
Lindenstrasse 8
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 787 25 25
Fax: +41 58 787 25 20
E-mail: info@forbo.com
Internet: www.forbo.com
ISIN: CH0003541510
Valor: 354151
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1304795

 
End of News EQS News Service

1304795  16.03.2022 

