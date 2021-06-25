SMI 12’000 0.1%  SPI 15’420 0.1%  Dow 34’434 0.7%  DAX 15’608 0.1%  Euro 1.0947 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’121 0.0%  Gold 1’780 0.3%  Bitcoin 29’579 -6.9%  Dollar 0.9169 -0.1%  Öl 76.1 0.7% 

25.06.2021 22:36:00

Forbes Names Washington Trust on 'America's Best-In-State Banks' List

Washington Trust Bancor
51.97 USD -0.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

WESTERLY, R.I., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company was named by Forbes as one of 'America's Best-In-State Banks' for the second year in a row. The annual list, informed by an independent survey of approximately 25,000 US consumers who were asked to rate banks where they have or previously had checking accounts, names the best banks in each of the 50 states. Of the more than 5,000 banks across the country, just 2.7% are named to this list.

For the second year in a row, The Washington Trust Company has been named by Forbes as one of 'America's Best-In-State' banks.

"We are honored to be featured on this prestigious list for the second year in a row," said Edward O. Handy III, Chairman and CEO at Washington Trust. "Our team is committed to providing superior service to our customers and this national recognition is a testament to their hard work."

The independent survey conducted by Forbes and Statista asked participants to make recommendations regarding overall satisfaction, and evaluated banks in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice. The full awards list was announced on June 24, 2021 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®
Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-names-washington-trust-on-americas-best-in-state-banks-list-301320407.html

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company

﻿

