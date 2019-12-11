+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 20:00:00

Forbes Names Buchbinder One of "America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms"

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms for 2020. Buchbinder ranked for both tax and accounting services among the top 227 firms in the industry.

"This is a testament to our dedicated partners and staff who strive to uphold our founding values every day," said David Sands, Partner at Buchbinder. "We share a commitment to provide exceptional and thorough service to our clients."

This acknowledgment reinforces Buchbinder's more than 75-year legacy of prioritizing clients' needs and doing things the right way the first time. Buchbinder's responsive and efficient professionals have resulted in decades of satisfied clients.

Forbes and Statista, an independent market research company, selected America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms based on surveys conducted among tax and accounting professionals. Participants were asked name tax/accounting firms they would recommend based on their professional experience or if their company were not able to take on a client for a certain assignment.

View the complete list of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms.

About Buchbinder Tunick & Company

Buchbinder Tunick & Company is a regional CPA firm with offices in New York, NY, Little Falls, NJ, and Bethesda, MD. In business for over 75 years, Buchbinder provides hands-on tax, accounting, audit, and assurance services to employee benefit plans, labor unions, non-profit organizations, high net worth individuals, privately held and family-owned businesses, public companies, real estate, and professional service organizations. For more information, visit http://www.buchbinder.com.

 

SOURCE Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:18
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:52
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
13:30
Saudi-Arabien benötigt höheren Ölpreis
11:32
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
09:02
SMI schafft noch die Wende
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr
Aramco mit Weltrekord-Börsengang: Erstkurs der Aramco-Aktie überzeugt
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
S+B-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
US-Börsen gehen etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
Senkung Kassenbeitrag zu Betriebsrenten diese Woche im Bundestag
Zurich-CEO: Finanzmärkte sind sehr herausfordernd
Credit Suisse rudert bei Rendite-Zielen zurück - Aktie verliert leicht
Wall Street im Sog des Zinsentscheids -- SMI schliesst mit positiver Tendenz -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost gehen überwiegend freundlich aus dem Handel
Calida-Aktie legt deutlich zu: CEO ist mit bisherigem Weihnachtsgeschäft zufrieden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Sog des Zinsentscheids -- SMI schliesst mit positiver Tendenz -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost gehen überwiegend freundlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwochnachmittag etwas erholen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex schliesslich zulegen konnte. Vor dem Fed-Zinsentscheid tritt die Wall Street auf der Stelle. Die Börsen in Asien zogen schlussendlich mehrheitlich an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;