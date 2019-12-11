Forbes Names Buchbinder One of "America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms"

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms for 2020. Buchbinder ranked for both tax and accounting services among the top 227 firms in the industry.

"This is a testament to our dedicated partners and staff who strive to uphold our founding values every day," said David Sands, Partner at Buchbinder. "We share a commitment to provide exceptional and thorough service to our clients."

This acknowledgment reinforces Buchbinder's more than 75-year legacy of prioritizing clients' needs and doing things the right way the first time. Buchbinder's responsive and efficient professionals have resulted in decades of satisfied clients.

Forbes and Statista, an independent market research company, selected America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms based on surveys conducted among tax and accounting professionals. Participants were asked name tax/accounting firms they would recommend based on their professional experience or if their company were not able to take on a client for a certain assignment.

View the complete list of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms.

About Buchbinder Tunick & Company

Buchbinder Tunick & Company is a regional CPA firm with offices in New York, NY, Little Falls, NJ, and Bethesda, MD. In business for over 75 years, Buchbinder provides hands-on tax, accounting, audit, and assurance services to employee benefit plans, labor unions, non-profit organizations, high net worth individuals, privately held and family-owned businesses, public companies, real estate, and professional service organizations. For more information, visit http://www.buchbinder.com.

