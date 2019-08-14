For the Fourth Consecutive Year, Casino Cash Trac is on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1, 2, 3, 4. That's how many years in a row Casino Cash Trac (CCT) has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Inc. magazine announced that Casino Cash Trac ranked No. 2266 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, with an outstanding three-year sales growth of 177%.

Casino Cash Trac joins an elite group of companies which have been honored four years in a row. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000, only a fraction have made the list four times.

"We are honored to once again be part of Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies," says Kurt Williams, CEO at Casino Cash Trac. "The growth that CCT has experienced in the past four years has been monumental. The past year alone has been a testament to this as we have new capabilities, partners, and we are now installed in over 155 casinos in 16 states."

Being ranked on the Inc. 5000 four years in a row is a rock solid reflection of the value we offer clients. Casino Insight™ continues to be the premier solution for the gaming industry, creating a more efficient and effective processes for the casino cage, vault, and revenue audit departments across the country.

"To be selected four years in a row is remarkable. Consistency is highly sought-after but very difficult to achieve. In fact, only about 7% of the companies on the list have made it four times or more and Casino Cash Trac is incredibly proud to be sitting amongst such elite organizations. CCT owes its success to a team of talented and highly-motivated employees who give our clients their 110% day in and day out", says CCT's CRO Wanor França.

About Casino Cash Trac

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Casino Cash Trac is the creator of Casino Insight™, an award-winning suite of transactional, reporting, and analytical tools designed to streamline and automate cage operations, revenue audit processes, and operations analysis. Casino Insight™ offers full integration with most casino management, food & beverage, and hotel systems, as well as most cash dispensers, kiosks, and other bank machines.

Since developing Casino Insight™ in 2012, Casino Cash Trac has helped over 155 casinos across multiple states and countries to maximize productivity and efficiency while minimizing paper waste and manual processes that are prone to human error.

Media Contact:

Wanor Franca

405.820.3967

219907@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-the-fourth-consecutive-year-casino-cash-trac-is-on-the-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-companies-300901282.html

SOURCE Casino Cash Trac