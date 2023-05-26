Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.05.2023 01:26:00

For the first time, AI-based system allows identification of 5 jaguars in Dzilam reserve in Yucatan, Mexico

  • AI-based system for first time confirms at least five jaguars in Mexico's Dzilam nature reserve.

MEXICO CITY, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of nature conservation experts have recently announced that with the help of Huawei Cloud and artificial intelligence, they have identified at least five jaguars in a nature reserve in Dzilam, Yucatan, in southeast Mexico.

The Tech4Nature Mexico project, launched in the Dzilam de Bravo nature reserve last year, uses an integrated and continuous monitoring system analyzing images and sound data to identify and track jaguars and their preys.

The project involves partners including the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Polytechnic University of Yucatan, C Minds' AI for Climate initiative, Rainforest Connection, the local community of Dzilam, and the government authorities of Yucatan. Huawei supplied the capabilities of Huawei Cloud to the project.

To date, the team has collected more than 30,000 photos, 550,000 audio recordings and numerous video clips of wild animals. This data trove provides deep insights of local wildlife to researchers and contributes to the preservation and promotion of Yucatan biodiversity. The data is processed on the ModelArts AI Platform from Huawei Cloud and Rainforest Connection's Arbimon AI platform from.

Sayda Rodriguez Gomez, Secretary of Sustainable Development of Yucatan, says that the knowledge gathered through the monitoring system is helpful in driving conservation efforts. "The first thing we discovered was that it was difficult to convince someone to invest in conservation," she recalls. "Knowing is something extremely valuable. What we get now with monitoring are things that, if we do not see them, we don't know are there," she adds. "If people don't know there are these animals, they don't help us."

The team identified 119 species, including 88 birds, 22 mammals, five reptiles, and four amphibians, of which 34 species are on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Prior to the project, local experts didn't know whether the reserve was home to jaguars, and if so, how many there were.

"We need to upload the data to a Big Data platform because it is a high volume of information," says Joaquin Saldana, director of strategy marketing at Huawei Latin America. "We need to process it at high speed and with artificial intelligence. Then start to understand the pictures and be able to detect the animals that interest us."

The team is now working to develop algorithms enabling individual identification of jaguars, which will be fundamental to figure out how many jaguars live in the region.

"We are setting the basis for a state-wide biodiversity monitoring platform with AI on the Huawei Cloud," says Regina Cervera, a project coordinator at the innovation agency C Minds. "Our umbrella species is the jaguar, because if we make sure to protect it, then we protect everything that surrounds them. What we are doing is a huge and pioneering step for decision-making for conservation and nature-based solutions."

Ecologists estimate that around 4,000 to 5,000 jaguars live in the wild in Mexico. Of this amount, more than half of them live in the Yucatan Peninsula, making it one of the primary regions for their conservation. But their existence is threatened by illegal hunting, deforestation as well as climate change.

Protecting the jaguar means a lot to local communities. Juan Castillo, a community leader in the Dzilam de Bravo Reserve, says that he has heard about the jaguars ever since he was young. In Mexico, the number of jaguars is now growing, increasing to 4,766 animals in 2018 from 4,025 in 2010, a promising sign that conservation strategies are working.

"All this is jaguar land," Juan Castillo says. "Since I was a child, I liked knowing that it is part of us. Sometimes what I say makes people laugh: the day I die, I would like to be a jaguar. I wish that there is still a way to take care of them, because if not, tomorrow we would only be seeing it in books."

To learn more about the story, please visit: https://www.forclimate.ai/tech4nature

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is one of the world's leading providers of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 195,000 employees and operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected and intelligent world. To achieve this, we will promote universal connectivity and promote equal access to networks, laying the foundations for an intelligent world; we will deliver superior computing power where and when it is needed to bring cloud and intelligence to every corner of the globe; we will build digital platforms that help industries and companies achieve greater agility, efficiency and dynamism; and we will redefine the user experience with AI to bring a higher level of intelligence and personalization to all aspects of people's lives, whether they are at home, on the go, in the office, playing or exercising. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Media contact



Alberto Romero


alberto.romero@hkstrategies.com


(55) 2855-8274






 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-the-first-time-ai-based-system-allows-identification-of-5-jaguars-in-dzilam-reserve-in-yucatan-mexico-301836104.html

SOURCE Huawei

