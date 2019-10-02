For the 6th Consecutive Time, Apex HCM Appears on the Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 63 Percent

ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex HCM is pleased to announce it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America for the sixth consecutive year. Less than 3% of Inc. 5000 honorees make this exclusive list six times, much less six consecutive years.

Robert Digby, CEO, Apex HCM, commented, "All the credit goes to our Payroll Service Bureaus as Apex HCM is reflective of their growth." Digby continued, "At Apex we are proud to be enabling our customers growth as they leverage our Payroll and HCM platform to drive their business success. As we continue to grow and receive recognition such as Inc. 5000, our focus remains on helping our customers achieve their business goals by providing the easiest to use HCM solutions."

Wes Muschara, VP of Product Management at Apex HCM, added, "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and persistence of our Payroll Service Bureau partners and the Apex staff. We appreciate the acknowledgement, however, our focus remains on continuous improvement and providing differentiated products to better serve the human capital management (HCM) industry."

About Apex HCM

Apex® HCM is a market leader in licensing cloud-based payroll and HR software technology and over 300 payroll service firms and vendors nationally use Apex's technology as the core of their business foundation. Apex's customizable, comprehensive suite of products and services include payroll, payroll tax, human capital management, applicant tracking and onboarding, time and attendance, reporting, manager and employee self service, ACA compliance, mobile apps, workers' compensation, payroll debit cards and other business management tools normally reserved for large enterprises, now available to any business size. Apex's cutting edge, cloud-based technology allows its customers to effectively compete feature-for-feature with larger established firms while dramatically improving their workforce productivity.

For information contact:

For more information, please visit https://apexhcm.com or call 877-750-APEX (2739).

SOURCE Apex HCM