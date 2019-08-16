For the 2nd Time, RESICAP Appears on the Inc. 5000 List, Ranking No. 247

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RESICAP was ranked No. 247 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List, an annual and prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, for achieving three-year revenue growth of 1,724%. The achievement also makes RESICAP No. 7 amongst top real estate companies and No. 14 for companies in Atlanta and the state of Georgia.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

This year was the second time that RESICAP landed on the list, previously achieving No. 147 on the 2014 Inc. 500 List. According to Mr. Ledbetter, only a fraction of companies make the Inc. 5000 list more than once, with only one in four making it twice. That puts RESICAP in an elite group of companies that can sustain tremendous growth over a multi-year period.

"Three years ago, we were a regional Southeast company. Fast forward to today and we operate in 34 states and 59 markets with over 950 W2 employees and a 5,000-strong vendor network," says Andy Capps, co-founder and co-CEO of RESICAP. "Our incredible employees, strategic planning and smart talent acquisition have propelled us to maintain such strong growth."

The company has achieved numerous successes this year, including the Georgia Fast 40 Award in which RESICAP received consecutive #1 rankings in 2018 and 2019, and two Gold Stevie Awards for Fastest Growing Company of the Year and Large Real Estate Company of the Year. With fast-growing new divisions, including ResiBuilt, its new home construction division, and Peachtree Dumpsters, its waste management division, RESICAP is expected to continue its revenue growth.

For more information and the complete 2019 Inc. 5000 List, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2019/.

ABOUT RESICAP

RESICAP is the leading vertically integrated solution for institutional owners of single-family residential assets in the United States. Primary services include acquisition and valuation, construction, maintenance, property preservation, leasing, property management, and dispositions. To learn more about RESICAP, visit resicap.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-the-2nd-time-resicap-appears-on-the-inc-5000-list-ranking-no-247-300903084.html

SOURCE RESICAP