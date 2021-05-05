For Seventh Year In A Row, Allianz Partners Recognized For Exceptional Customer Service At The 2021 American Business Awards®

RICHMOND, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners, a travel insurance and assistance company, was honored with two Stevie® Awards for exceptional customer service at the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. The company was recognized as a silver Stevie® Award winner for Customer Service Department of the Year and received a bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Team of the Year in the Insurance Category. Over the past seven years, Allianz Partners has won 25 American Business Awards and Stevie Awards for customer service excellence.

The American Business Awards are the USA's premier business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration this year in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie® Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

"This is our seventh year being honored by the American Business Awards for our outstanding customer service, and it is just as meaningful as the first time we received this prestigious award," said Jim O'Connor, Head of US Operations, Allianz Partners USA. "Our dedicated associates have worked incredibly hard throughout the past year to help our customers navigate a very difficult time, and we are so proud that they have continued to expand upon our legacy of providing outstanding customer service."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.



About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, the company offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel insurance, the company offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts.

