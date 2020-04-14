+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
14.04.2020

For Covid-19 Legal Needs, Pro Bono Attorneys to Receive 30 Days' Complimentary Access to Bloomberg Law

ARLINGTON, Va., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it is offering 30 days' complimentary access to its platform to pro bono attorneys who are providing services to those most in need as a result of the novel coronavirus. To take advantage of this offer, please visit http://onb-law.com/aw0u50zcI5o.

Bloomberg Law Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Law)

Bloomberg Law's unrivaled mix of content and technology is available to pro bono attorneys, including:

  • Full coverage of key federal and state legislation, regulations, and agency guidance issued as a result of the crisis.
  • Practical Guidance, trackers, and chart builders on various state and federal employment laws and regulations, employee privacy rights, commercial and contractual issues, telemedicine, quarantine, and public health laws.
  • Litigation and transactional resources, including dockets and drafting tools, and guidance, to assist their clients.
  • News and analysis covering the impact of the coronavirus on issues such as contracts, privacy, and paid leave laws.

"It is our privilege to offer complimentary access to the enti3re Bloomberg Law platform to those who provide counsel on a pro bono basis to clients who are facing adversity due to this unprecedented health and economic crisis," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "And to assist all legal professionals with the delivery of legal services related to the pandemic, we've also made available at no cost In Focus: Coronavirus, a continuously updated collection of news, analysis, and content related to the coronavirus. This unique resource helps practitioners understand the constantly evolving legal and commercial impacts of the Covid-19 crisis."

To further support the legal community, Bloomberg Law's Vice President of Analysis and Content, Alex Butler, is serving as a liaison to the American Bar Association's Coronavirus (Covid-19) Task Force, which was created in response to the growing legal needs arising from the coronavirus. The task force is identifying the legal needs arising from the pandemic, making recommendations to address those needs, and helping mobilize volunteer lawyers and legal professionals to assist people who need help. Butler is working with the task force to identify ways to expand access to resources and mobilize pro bono efforts across the legal community. 

To access Bloomberg Law's In Focus: Coronavirus, visit http://onb-law.com/gnq650zdExq. Information on the ABA Covid-19 Task Force is available at http://onb-law.com/ZFMi50zcI1V.

About Bloomberg Law
Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit https://pro.bloomberglaw.com/. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-covid-19-legal-needs-pro-bono-attorneys-to-receive-30-days-complimentary-access-to-bloomberg-law-301040321.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

