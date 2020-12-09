|
09.12.2020 00:25:00
For a Limited Time At Participating Applebee's Restaurants in Kentucky Add A Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp With Any Steak For Only $1
LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This deal is too good to be true! For a limited time, at your local Lexington, KY area Applebee's, add a dozen double crunch shrimp with any steak entrée for only $1.
If you've ever struggled with the age old question Steak or Shrimp, search no more. We have the answer for you. BOTH. Add a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any of our steak entrées like the 8 oz Top Sirloin, Bourbon Street Steak, or Shrimp N' Parmesan Sirloin for just one dollar! This is no small order.
*$1 DOZEN DOUBLE CRUNCH SHRIMP WITH ANY STEAK ENTRÉE
Offer ends on 1/3/2021 or while supplies last. Dine-in and To Go.
*Participating RMH Franchise locations in: Crestview Hills, Danville, Florence, Frankfort, Georgetown, Highland Heights, Lexington, Maysville, Mt. Sterling, Nicholasville, Winchester.
About RMH Franchise
RMH Franchise has grown to become the second-largest Applebee's franchisee in the world with 131 locations. RMH Franchise provides a great place to work, a guest experience you can be proud of, and amazing potential for career growth. At RMH Franchise, team members take pride in their service, their careers, and our commitment to the community and the U.S. military. For more information on RMH Franchise, visit www.rmhfranchise.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-a-limited-time-at-participating-applebees-restaurants-in-kentucky-add-a-dozen-double-crunch-shrimp-with-any-steak-for-only-1-301188904.html
SOURCE RMH Franchise Corporation
