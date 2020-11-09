SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
For 2020, The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) Delivers Leading Speakers and Compelling Discussions via an Immersive Virtual Platform

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) returns on 15 November, 2020, offering an impressive range of speakers, networking opportunities, discussions and presentations that explore global health challenges, and – all presented through a purpose-built 3D virtual platform.

In light of the current pandemic, the biennial global gathering of healthcare leaders is being held online, will be free to attend and, for the first time, members of the public are being invited to register. Additionally, WISH 2020 will take place over five days rather than the usual two, running from 15-19 November.

COVID-19 will feature prominently, as will a range of other global health challenges, including climate change and health, childhood toxic stress, mental health and digital technologies, and immunotherapy.

Confirmed speakers include the WHO director general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Sweden's chief epidemiologist, Dr. Anders Tegnell; WHO COVID-19 special envoy, Dr. David Nabarro; award-winning, Sudan-based medic and humanitarian, Dr. Tom Catena; and California's surgeon general Dr. Nadine Burke Harris.

Actor, activist and philanthropist Eva Longoria will add her voice to the discussions around the impact of the pandemic and global health inequalities experienced by women and girls of color. Iconic Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman will give a keynote speech around the topic of the need to focus on early childhood health in a world struggling to combat global warming and conflict.

More than 300 speakers and panelists have been confirmed so far, with more to be announced in the lead-up to the event.

Innovators and health entrepreneurs will be showcased in an expansive 'Innovation Hub' exhibition space, which will also feature organizations committed to building a healthier world, including The Carter Center, Save The Children, and UNICEF.

The WISH platform will also feature a library, a cinema, a networking area, and a wellness zone.

Sultana Afdhal, CEO of WISH, said: "This year more than ever, we have witnessed the importance of collaborating to tackle global health challenges. While we're disappointed not to be able to welcome visitors to a physical event in Doha, we are looking forward to virtually welcoming many more people to WISH than would normally be possible."

WISH is an initiative of Qatar Foundation. More details regarding the summit, including details of how to register, can be found at www.wish.org.qa

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1329348/World_Innovation_Summit_Morgan_Freeman.jpg

 

SOURCE World Innovation Summit for Health

