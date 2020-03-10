Footprint Named Among the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

GILBERT, Ariz., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Footprint, a sustainable technology firm specializing in materials science announced that Fast Company ranked it number 38 on the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Footprint joins the ranks of globally impactful brands through reimagining the grocery store, replacing single and multi-use plastic used in common packaging for items such as produce and meat, as well as cups, lids and straws. Footprint's plant-based packaging is marine biodegradable, compostable, recyclable and free of toxic PFAS chemicals. This effort aids in the company's mission to eliminate plastic waste and meets growing consumer sustainability and health expectations.

"We're extremely proud to work with the world's leading consumer packaged goods companies, grocery retailers and restaurants to help them achieve their sustainability goals," said Footprint CEO Troy Swope. "Through material science and process innovation, we are working to solve some of the greatest issues of our time: plastic pollution, the negative health impacts of plastic, and climate change. We're committed to moving quickly to meet global consumer needs for fiber-based, biodegradable, recyclable and compostable products."

Footprint's global customer partners include food and beverage leaders such as Conagra Brands, McDonald's, Molson Coors, Tyson Foods, Sweetgreen and Wegmans. Footprint is also working with the Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Service at Arizona State University, recognized by US News as the nation's most innovative university for five straight years.

"Footprint has been an invaluable partner to Conagra Brands as we seek to extend our sustainability efforts," said Katya Hantel, Director of Sustainable Development at Conagra Brands. "Plant-based fiber packaging has helped Conagra avoid use of more than 2.1 million pounds of plastic packaging to date, and this technology will be key to helping us achieve our goal of avoiding use of an additional 33 million pounds of plastic packaging over the next few years."

"By working with innovative partners like Footprint, McDonald's can rethink how we package products and give customers the sustainable solutions they want, without compromising on the experience they expect," said Elaine Strunk, Director, Global Sustainability at McDonald's.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses on the planet and across myriad industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative is one of Fast Company's most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year, providing a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"At a time of increasing global volatility, this year's list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond," said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.

For more information about Footprint, its global customer partners and the Fast Company Most Innovative Company Awards, visit www.footprintus.com/MIC .

About Footprint

Footprint has a clear vision: eliminate single-use and short-term use plastics. Footprint designs, develops and manufactures technologies that are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable. We make it easy for companies to switch out of plastic to preserve our future. We love our oceans and our planet, that's why we are revolutionizing industries to eliminate plastic pollution. The company was founded by former Intel engineers Troy Swope and Yoke Chung and employs more than 1,200 people. In 2019, Footprint was announced a winner of the prestigious NextGen Cup Challenge for its Plant-based alternative manufacturing process for making cups and lids. It has already helped eliminate over 60 million pounds of plastic. The company is based in Gilbert, Ariz. For more information and a complete portfolio of Footprint solutions visit www.footprintus.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for "Magazine of the Year," Adweek's Hot List for "Hottest Business Publication," and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Brendan Lahiff

TrailRunner International for Footprint

Footprint@trailrunnerint.com

+1.415.867.5967

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/footprint-named-among-the-worlds-50-most-innovative-companies-by-fast-company-301020251.html

SOURCE Footprint