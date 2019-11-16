+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
16.11.2019 23:15:00

Footit Medical Supply Promotes Natalia Sinigur to Vice President

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Footit Medical Supply, a durable medical equipment, mobility, & CPAP provider, announced the promotion of Natalia Sinigur as Vice President of its organization moving forward. Also, Sinigur has exercised her stock option rights and currently owns 35% of Footit Medical Supply. "I'm honored and thankful to be part of such a great organization and more importantly, I'm surrounded by a great team. It doesn't get better than that," said Sinigur. "Natalia is an invaluable part of our organization, she was the key to our success and explosive growth over the years in our CPAP & Respiratory divisions. I couldn't imagine hiring a more talented person that is so dedicated and respected in our industry. She will play a key role for us in future acquisitions and continued growth," said Footit Medical Supply's President, Richard Spafford.

About Footit Medical Supply

Footit Medical Supply is one of the largest Durable Medical Equipment providers in New England. Its roots go back to 1953 when Wallace Footit started it all with a bank loan for $350. Footit served doctors, hospitals, and nursing homes until 1955, when the national trend in home-based recovery prompted Wally to open a retail operation on Eastern Avenue in Springfield, Mass. As Wally's foresight and commitment were rewarded, he expanded Footit's inventory and relocated in 1963 to a larger storefront at the "X" in Springfield'sForest Park neighborhood. Wally's compassion, sense of humor, and longtime relationships with area medical professionals made Footit a favorite for local doctors when prescribing products for their patients. Footit's advertising slogan was "Your Doctor Knows Us".

In 1994, to meet the growing needs of their customers, Footit relocated the store from Sumner Avenue to a modern, 4000-square-foot location on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, Mass. The new facility, ideally located to serve Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut, showcases Footit's expanded product lines and offers interactive floor displays that allow customers to experience a variety of health care products before making a purchase. In 2014, a Respiratory & CPAP Division was established.

Media Contact:

Cinnamon Romano
info@footit.com 
footit.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/footit-medical-supply-promotes-natalia-sinigur-to-vice-president-300959589.html

SOURCE Footit Medical Supply, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15.11.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.11.19
OPEC sieht Ölmarkt Anfang 2020 überversorgt
15.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Societe Generale SA, adidas AG, Deutsche Bank AG
15.11.19
SMI fester erwartet
15.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel auf long wohl gescheitert / Adecco – Widerstand verhindert weiteren Anstieg
14.11.19
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB ist profitabler als Apple - warum die Aktionäre trotzdem in die Röhre schauen
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stürzt ab: Aurora Cannabis schockt mit Umsatzeinbruch
Roche übernimmt US-Biotechfirma Promedior für bis zu 1,4 Mrd USD
Rekordstimmung an der Wall Street -- SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Cicor-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Neukunden aus der Medizintechnik gewonnen
Logitech-Aktien dank ermutigender Rückschlüsse von NVIDIA mit Kursfeuerwerk
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken unter 1,09
Deutsche Bank: Diese Risiken sollten Anleger in 2020 im Blick behalten
KW 46: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Genfer Unilabs soll offenbar für 4,4 Milliarden Franken verkauft werden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rekordstimmung an der Wall Street -- SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Markt wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es etwas ruhiger zu. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt sorgt für eine erneute Rekordjagd an der Wall Street. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich überwiegend freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB