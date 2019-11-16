Footit Medical Supply Promotes Natalia Sinigur to Vice President

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Footit Medical Supply, a durable medical equipment, mobility, & CPAP provider, announced the promotion of Natalia Sinigur as Vice President of its organization moving forward. Also, Sinigur has exercised her stock option rights and currently owns 35% of Footit Medical Supply. "I'm honored and thankful to be part of such a great organization and more importantly, I'm surrounded by a great team. It doesn't get better than that," said Sinigur. "Natalia is an invaluable part of our organization, she was the key to our success and explosive growth over the years in our CPAP & Respiratory divisions. I couldn't imagine hiring a more talented person that is so dedicated and respected in our industry. She will play a key role for us in future acquisitions and continued growth," said Footit Medical Supply's President, Richard Spafford.

About Footit Medical Supply

Footit Medical Supply is one of the largest Durable Medical Equipment providers in New England. Its roots go back to 1953 when Wallace Footit started it all with a bank loan for $350. Footit served doctors, hospitals, and nursing homes until 1955, when the national trend in home-based recovery prompted Wally to open a retail operation on Eastern Avenue in Springfield, Mass. As Wally's foresight and commitment were rewarded, he expanded Footit's inventory and relocated in 1963 to a larger storefront at the "X" in Springfield'sForest Park neighborhood. Wally's compassion, sense of humor, and longtime relationships with area medical professionals made Footit a favorite for local doctors when prescribing products for their patients. Footit's advertising slogan was "Your Doctor Knows Us".

In 1994, to meet the growing needs of their customers, Footit relocated the store from Sumner Avenue to a modern, 4000-square-foot location on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, Mass. The new facility, ideally located to serve Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut, showcases Footit's expanded product lines and offers interactive floor displays that allow customers to experience a variety of health care products before making a purchase. In 2014, a Respiratory & CPAP Division was established.

