Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results; Board Of Directors Reinstates Quarterly Dividend Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended August 1, 2020.

Second Quarter Results

Net income for the Company's second quarter of 2020 was $45 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to net income of $60 million, or $0.55 per share in the corresponding prior-year period. Included in these results are the following pre-tax charges: 1) $19 million related to the wind down of the Runners Point banner and the Eastbay restructuring, 2) $18 million for costs incurred in connection with the recent social unrest, and 3) $1 million related to administrative costs for its previously disclosed pension matter. Excluding these items, non-GAAP earnings were $0.71 per share for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 for the same period in 2019. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables below.

Second quarter comparable-store sales increased 18.6 percent. Total second quarter sales increased 17.1 percent, to $2,077 million, compared to sales of $1,774 million for the corresponding prior-year period. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the second quarter of 2020 increased 17.3 percent. The Company's gross margin rate decreased to 25.9 percent from 30.1 percent a year ago, while the SG&A expense rate decreased to 18.6 percent from 22.2 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

"I'm proud of the exceptional effort from our team this quarter," said Richard Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the challenging backdrop of the pandemic, and social unrest, we achieved strong second quarter results, led by our digital business, with a return to growth in both the top and bottom line. As our global fleet of stores reopened, our customers responded with enthusiasm and energy to our assortments and visited our stores with a high intent to purchase."

"As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we believe we have the right strategies and strong leadership in place to strengthen our customer connectivity, deepen our strategic relationships with our vendors, navigate the challenges ahead, and emerge from this period better positioned than ever."

Year-To-Date Results

For the first six months of the year, the Company posted a net loss of $65 million, or $0.62 per share on a GAAP basis, compared to net income of $232 million, or $2.08 per share, for the corresponding period in 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings per share for the six-month period totaled $0.05, compared to $2.20 per share earned in the same period in 2019. Year-to-date sales were $3,253 million, a decrease of 15.6 percent compared to sales of $3,852 million in the corresponding six-month period of 2019. Year-to-date, comparable store sales decreased 14.5 percent, while total year-to-date sales, excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, decreased by 15.1 percent.

Financial Position

As of August 1, 2020, the Company's merchandise inventories were $1,194 million, 2.7 percent lower than at the end of the second quarter last year. Using constant currencies, inventory decreased 3.7 percent.

The Company's cash totaled $1,373 million, while the debt on its balance sheet was $121 million, which reflects the repayment of the $330 million previously borrowed from the Company's credit facility. As part of its cash preservation measures, the Company did not pay a dividend or repurchase any shares during the second quarter.

With the strong liquidity position and more stable cash outlook, the Company announced today that the Board of Directors reinstated the quarterly dividend program and declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.15 per share, which will be payable on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 16, 2020.

"The second quarter was truly a testament to our team's ability to be nimble and to our financial and operational discipline. We delivered a meaningful increase in sales, managed our expenses tightly, and made progress towards our goal of improving our inventory position," said Lauren Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Looking ahead, we believe the Company is well positioned financially to maneuver through the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. As a first step, the Board reinstated the dividend at a cautious but meaningful level to begin returning cash to shareholders. As always, the Board will continue to evaluate the dividend program on a quarterly basis."

Financial Outlook

The Company previously withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance in March. Given the uncertainty surrounding the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the back-to-school season, team sports participation, and additional government stimulus packages, the Company does not plan to provide a full-year 2020 outlook at this time.

Store Base Update

During the second quarter, the Company opened 18 new stores, remodeled or relocated 26 stores, and closed 31 stores. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 3,100 stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 134 franchised Foot Locker stores were operating in the Middle East, as well as 4 franchised Runners Point stores in Germany.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Periods ended August 1, 2020 and August 3, 2019 (In millions, except per share amounts)































Second Quarter

Second Quarter Year-to-Date



2020

2019

2020

2019 Sales

$ 2,077

$ 1,774

$ 3,253

$ 3,852 Cost of sales



1,539



1,240



2,444



2,629 SG&A



387



393



703



809 Depreciation and amortization



44



46



88



90 Impairment and other charges



38



14



54



15 Income (loss) from operations



69



81



(36)



309

























Interest (expense) income, net



(2)



2



(3)



6 Other income, net



3



2



4



4 Income (loss) before income taxes



70



85



(35)



319 Income tax expense



25



25



30



87 Net income (loss)

$ 45

$ 60

$ (65)

$ 232

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.43

$ 0.55

$ (0.62)

$ 2.08 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding



105.1



111.1



104.4



112.1

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. We have presented certain financial measures identified as non-GAAP, such as sales changes excluding foreign currency fluctuations, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

We present certain amounts as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, which are also considered non-GAAP measures. Where amounts are expressed as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, such changes are determined by translating all amounts in both years using the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. Presenting amounts on a constant currency basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the changes in our business that are not related to currency movements.

These non-GAAP measures are presented because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core business or affect comparability. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing our progress in achieving our long-term financial objectives.

We estimate the tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments by applying a marginal tax rate to each of the respective items. The income tax items represent the discrete amount that affected the period.

The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The various non-GAAP adjustments are summarized in the tables on the following pages.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited)

Periods ended August 1, 2020 and August 3, 2019 (In millions, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results:































Second Quarter

Second Quarter Year-to-Date



2020

2019

2020

2019 Pre-tax income:























Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 70

$ 85

$ (35)

$ 319 Pre-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:























Impairment and other charges (1)



38



14



54



15 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (non-GAAP)

$ 108

$ 99

$ 19

$ 334

























After-tax income:























Net income (loss)

$ 45

$ 60

$ (65)

$ 232 After-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:























Impairment and other charges, net of income tax benefit of $6, $4, $9, and $4 million, respectively (1)



32



10



45



11 Tax (benefit) charge related to revaluation of certain intellectual property rights (2)



(2)



—



25



— U.S. tax reform (3)



—



2



—



2 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)

$ 75

$ 72

$ 5

$ 245





























Second Quarter

Second Quarter Year-to-Date



2020

2019

2020

2019 Earnings per share:























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.43

$ 0.55

$ (0.62)

$ 2.08 Diluted EPS amounts excluded from GAAP:























Impairment and other charges (1)



0.30



0.09



0.43



0.10 Tax (benefit) charge related to revaluation of certain intellectual property rights (2)



(0.02)



-



0.24



- U.S. tax reform (3)



-



0.02



-



0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.71

$ 0.66

$ 0.05

$ 2.20



Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments: (1) Included with this caption are impairment charges and various charges, as follows:

































Second Quarter

Second Quarter Year-to-Date



2020

2019

2020

2019 Impairment and other charges (pre-tax):























Costs and losses related to social unrest *

$ 18



-

$ 18

$ - Runners Point shutdown



16



-



16



- Impairment



-



-



15



- Eastbay reorganization



3



-



3



- Pension reformation



1



1



2



2 SIX:02 shutdown



-



13



-



13



$ 38

$ 14

$ 54

$ 15



* Represented inventory losses of $14 million, damages to store property of $2 million, and repairs and other costs of $2 million incurred in connection with the riots that affected certain parts of the United States and Canada during the second quarter of 2020. (2) During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $27 million tax charge related to the revaluation of certain intellectual property rights, pursuant to a non-U.S. advance pricing agreement. Due to the improved financial outlook during the second quarter of 2020, the Company reversed $2 million of the revaluation charge. (3) In connection with U.S. tax reform, the Company recorded a charge for $2 million for the thirteen weeks ended August 3, 2019. The charge reflected an adjustment to U.S. tax on foreign income.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In millions)





August 1,

August 3,



2020

2019 ASSETS

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,373

$ 939 Merchandise inventories



1,194



1,227 Other current assets



262



280





2,829



2,446 Property and equipment, net



778



796 Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,811



2,976 Deferred taxes



70



92 Other assets



420



410



$ 6,908

$ 6,720













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable



630



420 Accrued and other liabilities



450



312 Current portion of lease obligations



588



497





1,668



1,229 Long-term debt



121



123 Long-term lease obligations



2,582



2,750 Other liabilities



134



106 Total liabilities



4,505



4,208 Total shareholders' equity



2,403



2,512



$ 6,908

$ 6,720

Store Count and Square Footage (unaudited)

Store activity is as follows:

























February 1,









August 1,

Relocations/



2020

Opened

Closed

2020

Remodels Foot Locker U.S.

867

8

3

872

12 Foot Locker Europe

636

5

13

628

7 Foot Locker Canada

105

—

1

104

— Foot Locker Pacific

91

—

—

91

— Foot Locker Asia

14

1

—

15

— Kids Foot Locker

431

1

5

427

6 Lady Foot Locker

46

—

5

41

— Champs Sports

536

5

4

537

3 Footaction

245

1

5

241

6 Runners Point

81

1

12

70

— Sidestep

77

1

4

74

1 Total

3,129

23

52

3,100

35





Selling and gross square footage are as follows:





















February 1, 2020 August 1, 2020 (in thousands)

Selling

Gross

Selling

Gross Foot Locker U.S.

2,403

4,191

2,437

4,263 Foot Locker Europe

1,016

2,181

1,012

2,170 Foot Locker Canada

263

432

261

428 Foot Locker Pacific

148

240

148

240 Foot Locker Asia

42

76

44

79 Kids Foot Locker

740

1,278

739

1,275 Lady Foot Locker

66

110

58

97 Champs Sports

1,930

2,999

1,933

3,008 Footaction

777

1,317

754

1,238 Runners Point

105

185

93

168 Sidestep

75

137

73

134 Total

7,565

13,146

7,552

13,100

