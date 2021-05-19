|
19.05.2021 01:30:00
Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share
NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.20 per share, which will be payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 16, 2021.
Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.
Contact:
James R. Lance
Vice President,
Corporate Finance and
Investor Relations
jlance@footlocker.com
(212) 720-4600
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20-per-share-301294383.html
SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.
Inside
Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Aktienmärkte legen schlussendlich zu
Am heimische Leitindex kam am Dienstag nicht vom Fleck. Der DAX gab den Grossteil seiner Gewinne im Laufe des Tages wieder ab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit Verlusten. Am Dienstag ging es an den Börsen in Fernost nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}