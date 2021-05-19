SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’061 -0.8%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0972 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 38’584 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8975 -0.6%  Öl 68.6 -1.5% 

Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.20 per share, which will be payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 16, 2021.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep.  With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community.  Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.  For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

Contact:
James R. Lance
Vice President,
Corporate Finance and
Investor Relations
jlance@footlocker.com 
(212) 720-4600

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20-per-share-301294383.html

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.

