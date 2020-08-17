Foot Locker Celebrates Youth And Sneaker Culture In Singapore With New Store Opening

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc., the leading global destination for speciality athletic-lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories, has opened its largest store in Singapore.

Located in Orchard Gateway @Emerald, the five-story space with retail over three-levels delivers an engaging retail experience, combining premium product and elevated in-store presentations, as well as enhanced customer experiences. The store celebrates basketball culture, featuring a multi-branded basketball collection and a half-court in B2.

With impressive footwear and apparel collections from global brand partners, including Nike, Jordan, adidas, Puma, Converse, New Balance and streetwear brands including Chinatown Market, Rip N Dip, Daily Paper, and Yeti, customers can expect immersive experiences and elevated product storytelling. The store will provide full-family shopping for men, women and kids, serve a sneaker-obsessed community, and provide access to the widest selection of Nike Air Max Plus (TN's) available in market.

The store features specially commissioned murals – both on Level 1 and on the B2 basketball half court– by local artists MessyMsxi and Clogtwo, inspired by Singapore and its relationship to sneaker and basketball culture. It also sets the tone for how Foot Locker will tailor the store to the local community.

Commenting on the new store, Tomas Petersson, GM and VP, Foot Locker Asia said, "We are proud to host the single largest physical Foot Locker experience yet to date in Asia, on Orchard Road in Singapore. This is where we embarked on our Asia journey and Singapore has really embraced our brand out of the gate. Our purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture and our belief is that when we speak to the consumer through the lens of curated brand & product stories via our omni channel focus, then we connect deeply with the Sneaker and Sport community. The Orchard Road store is a pinnacle expression of our Brand together with our partners and we are especially proud as a team to deliver this in these challenging times, as this will give the Singaporean consumer a truly unique experience."

Foot Locker, Singapore Orchard road store details:

Foot Locker,

Orchard Gateway @Emerald

218 Orchard Road

Singapore

@footlockersingaporeofficial

www.footlocker.sg

About Foot Locker Asia

Foot Locker Asia is part of Foot Locker, Inc. The company leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep. With 3,129 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit www.footlocker-inc.com.

