Food Safety Warning - Consumption of Our Father's Farm brand Extremely Bitter Apricot Kernels may cause cyanide poisoning

Product photos are available: https://inspection.canada.ca/food-recall-warnings-and-allergy-alerts/2021-03-26/eng/1616809509824/1616809515601

OTTAWA, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions not to sell or use the product described below due to natural toxin amygdalin. Consumers should not consume the product described below as it contains excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning.

The following product may have been sold nationally.

Product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Our Father's Farm Extremely Bitter Apricot Kernels 227 g 7 18122 91750 1 Best Before 7-7-2022

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a food product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the affected product in your home or establishment. If the affected product is in your home or establishment, do not consume, sell, or use it.

Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.

Cyanide in apricot kernels

Background

This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of these or other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

