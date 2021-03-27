SMI 11’117 0.2%  SPI 14’036 0.2%  Dow 33’073 1.4%  DAX 14’749 0.9%  Euro 1.1092 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’867 0.9%  Gold 1’732 0.3%  Bitcoin 51’186 5.7%  Dollar 0.9393 0.0%  Öl 64.3 4.0% 

27.03.2021 03:40:00

Food Safety Warning - Consumption of Our Father's Farm brand Extremely Bitter Apricot Kernels may cause cyanide poisoning

Product photos are available: https://inspection.canada.ca/food-recall-warnings-and-allergy-alerts/2021-03-26/eng/1616809509824/1616809515601

OTTAWA, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions not to sell or use the product described below due to natural toxin amygdalin. Consumers should not consume the product described below as it contains excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning.

The following product may have been sold nationally.

Product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Our Father's Farm

Extremely Bitter

Apricot Kernels

227 g

7 18122 91750 1

Best Before 7-7-2022

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a food product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the affected product in your home or establishment. If the affected product is in your home or establishment, do not consume, sell, or use it.

Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.

  • Cyanide in apricot kernels
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of these or other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

