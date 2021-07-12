SMI 11’990 0.6%  SPI 15’409 0.4%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’688 1.7%  Euro 1.0868 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’068 1.9%  Gold 1’809 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’958 3.0%  Dollar 0.9142 -0.1%  Öl 75.5 1.6% 
12.07.2021 03:51:00

Food Recall Warning - UnjhaSpice brand Cumin Powder recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3xBdqae

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2021 /CNW/ - UnjhaSpice Inc. is recalling UnjhaSpice brand Cumin Powder from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

UnjhaSpice

Cumin Powder

454 g

None

1610001
Best Before: October 2023

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

09.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
09.07.21 Marktüberblick: Banken unter Druck
09.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtstrend nimmt an Fahrt auf / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA weiter im Fokus
08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple: Die Geschichte und Erfinder der Kryptowährung
Allianz-Wirtschaftsberater El-Erian tritt Fed-Aussagen entgegen: "Inflation nicht vorübergehend"
Citi-Umfrage: US-Aktien nicht mehr bevorzugte Anlage
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Berkshire Hathaway-Chef Buffett wird kaum etwas seinen Kindern vererben
Ganz Spanien wird Corona-Risikogebiet - auch Mallorca
Aktien-Token: Eine Kurzerklärung
Microsoft-Aktie: So wurde Microsoft-Gründer Bill Gates zu einem der reichsten Menschen der Welt
Wisekey steigert Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr 2021 kräftig
Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit