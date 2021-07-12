Food Recall Warning - UnjhaSpice brand Cumin Powder recalled due to Salmonella

|
12.07.2021 03:51:00
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3xBdqae
OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2021 /CNW/ - UnjhaSpice Inc. is recalling UnjhaSpice brand Cumin Powder from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
UnjhaSpice
Cumin Powder
454 g
None
1610001
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|09.07.21
|Schroders: Müssen sich Anleger in Schwellenländern Sorgen machen?
|07.07.21
|Schroders: Eine bessere Zukunft Realität werden lassen
|29.06.21
|Schroders: Warum Impact Investing für Pensionsfonds interessant ist
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im grünen Bereich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen DAX ging es am Freitag nach oben. Die US-Börsen zogen zum Wochenausklang deutlich an. Asiens Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}