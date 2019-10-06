+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Food Recall Warning - The Beef Boutique Ltd. brand raw beef products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Beef Boutique Ltd. (EST. 639) is recalling The Beef Boutique Ltd. brand raw beef products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Food service establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Product
number

The Beef Boutique Ltd.

BEEF BURGER-MAP 6 oz

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/12

2530450

The Beef Boutique Ltd.

LEAN GROUND BEEF (H F) RWA

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/14

2614850

The Beef Boutique Ltd.

LEAN GROUND BEEF 500 gm NTE:17% FAT

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/12

2664250

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be returned to the location where they were purchased. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed the recalled products, you are advised to contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

