|
29.06.2020 02:24:00
Food Recall Warning - Salad products recalled due to Cyclospora
OTTAWA, June 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Fresh Express is recalling Fresh Express brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Cyclospora contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold nationally.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Production Code
Best Before Date
Fresh Express
Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar
323 g
0 71279306049 8
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
Jul 08
Fresh Express
American
312 g
0 71279241036 2
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
Jul 11
Fresh Express
Chopped Kit Thai 'N' Cashews
332 g
0 71279309255 0
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
Jul 11
Fresh Express
Veggie Lover's
340 g
0 71279281063 6
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
Jul 11
Fresh Express
Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp
315 g
0 71279309330 4
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
Jul 11
Fresh Express
Iceberg Garden
680 g
0 71279104119 2
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
Jul 12
Fresh Express
Iceberg Garden
340 g
0 71279103020 2
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
Jul 12
Fresh Express
SHREDS
226 g
0 71279151014 8
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
Jul 12
Fresh Express
Green & Crisp
312 g
0 71279108131 0
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
Jul 12
Fresh Express
Chopped Kit Asian
340 g
0 71279309293 2
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
Jul 13
Fresh Express
Chopped Kit Southwest
326 g
0 71279309309 0
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
Jul 12
Fresh Express
3 Color Deli Cole Slaw
397 g
0 71279123028 2
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number
Jul 14
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Cyclospora may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. People infected with Cyclospora can experience a wide range of symptoms, including watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and nausea. Some people do not get sick at all, while others suffer from a severe upset stomach. Few people get seriously ill.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
