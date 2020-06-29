Food Recall Warning - Salad products recalled due to Cyclospora

OTTAWA, June 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Fresh Express is recalling Fresh Express brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Cyclospora contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Production Code Best Before Date Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 323 g 0 71279306049 8 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number Jul 08 Fresh Express American 312 g 0 71279241036 2 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number Jul 11 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Thai 'N' Cashews 332 g 0 71279309255 0 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number Jul 11 Fresh Express Veggie Lover's 340 g 0 71279281063 6 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number Jul 11 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp 315 g 0 71279309330 4 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number Jul 11 Fresh Express Iceberg Garden 680 g 0 71279104119 2 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number Jul 12 Fresh Express Iceberg Garden 340 g 0 71279103020 2 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number Jul 12 Fresh Express SHREDS 226 g 0 71279151014 8 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number Jul 12 Fresh Express Green & Crisp 312 g 0 71279108131 0 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number Jul 12 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian 340 g 0 71279309293 2 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number Jul 13 Fresh Express Chopped Kit Southwest 326 g 0 71279309309 0 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number Jul 12 Fresh Express 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 397 g 0 71279123028 2 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number Jul 14

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Cyclospora may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. People infected with Cyclospora can experience a wide range of symptoms, including watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and nausea. Some people do not get sick at all, while others suffer from a severe upset stomach. Few people get seriously ill.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

