Food Recall Warning - Salad products recalled due to Cyclospora

OTTAWA, June 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Fresh Express is recalling Fresh Express brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Cyclospora contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Production Code

Best Before Date

Fresh Express

Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar

323 g

0 71279306049 8

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 08

Fresh Express

American

312 g

0 71279241036 2

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 11

Fresh Express

Chopped Kit Thai 'N' Cashews

332 g

0 71279309255 0

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 11

Fresh Express

Veggie Lover's

 

340 g

0 71279281063 6

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 11

 

Fresh Express

Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp

315 g

0 71279309330 4

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 11

Fresh Express

Iceberg Garden

680 g

0 71279104119 2

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 12

Fresh Express

Iceberg Garden

340 g

0 71279103020 2

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 12

Fresh Express

SHREDS

226 g

0 71279151014 8

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 12

Fresh Express

Green & Crisp

312 g

0 71279108131 0

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 12

Fresh Express

Chopped Kit Asian

340 g

0 71279309293 2

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 13

Fresh Express

Chopped Kit Southwest

326 g

0 71279309309 0

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 12

Fresh Express

3 Color Deli Cole Slaw

397 g

0 71279123028 2

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "Z 177" or a lower number

Jul 14

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Cyclospora may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. People infected with Cyclospora can experience a wide range of symptoms, including watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and nausea. Some people do not get sick at all, while others suffer from a severe upset stomach. Few people get seriously ill.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

