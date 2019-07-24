+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Food Recall Warning - Ryki brand Gouda Cheese Slices recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1563935884356/1563935886615

OTTAWA, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Polish Trade Center Ltd. is recalling Ryki brand Gouda Cheese Slices from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Ryki

Gouda Cheese
Slices

4.76 oz

5 902208
000859

C29N / 290351

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

