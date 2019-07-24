|
24.07.2019 05:23:00
Food Recall Warning - Ryki brand Gouda Cheese Slices recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Product photos are available at https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1563935884356/1563935886615
OTTAWA, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Polish Trade Center Ltd. is recalling Ryki brand Gouda Cheese Slices from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Ryki
Gouda Cheese
4.76 oz
5 902208
C29N / 290351
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
