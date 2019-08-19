19.08.2019 05:17:00

Food Recall Warning - Rosemount brand cooked diced chicken meat recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, Aug. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Rosemount Sales and Marketing is recalling Rosemount brand cooked diced chicken meat from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed to other provinces and territories.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Rosemount

Cooked diced chicken meat 13 mm – ½" (#16305)

4.54 kg

2 06 20263 12454 7

PACKDATE: 01/21/19

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
16.08.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.08.19
Volatilität am Ölmarkt bleibt sehr hoch
16.08.19
SMI - die Volatilität nimmt zu
16.08.19
Daily Markets: Silber – Kursrally geht unvermindert weiter / Credit Suisse – Neues Verkaufssignal aktiviert
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
Werden die Negativzinsen den Goldpreis auf bis zu 2'000 US-Dollar jagen?
Anzeichen für Rezession? Analysten gehen von weiteren Zinsschritten aus
Deshalb zieht der Eurokurs zum Franken leicht an - stabil zum Dollar
Elliott: Gold, US-Bonds und Yen sind die Indikatoren für einen bevorstehenden Crash
Trump: Apple wird "riesige Summen" in den USA investieren
Meyer-Burger-VRP stärkt Management den Rücken
Milliardenverlust bei Cannabis-Konzern Canopy Growth lässt Aktie zweistellig einknicken
Ausblick: Basilea Pharmaceutica gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsstimmung: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag freundlich. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich fester. Die asiatischen Börsen trafen am Freitag einen positiven Grundton an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB