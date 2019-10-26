|
26.10.2019 08:15:00
Food Recall Warning - Ready-to-eat Drake Meats brand Salami (chub) recalled due to potential undercooking
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2qLYloV
OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Drake Meats is recalling ready-to-eat Drake Meats brand Salami (chub) from the marketplace due to potential undercooking. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Saskatchewan.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Drake Meats
Salami (chub)
1 kg
7 71327 12244 6
BB\MA NOV/24/2019
BB\MA DEC/01/2019
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by consumer complaints. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
