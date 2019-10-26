+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
26.10.2019 08:15:00

Food Recall Warning - Ready-to-eat Drake Meats brand Salami (chub) recalled due to potential undercooking

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2qLYloV

OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Drake Meats is recalling ready-to-eat Drake Meats brand Salami (chub) from the marketplace due to potential undercooking.  Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Saskatchewan. 

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Drake Meats

Salami (chub)

1 kg

7 71327 12244 6

BB\MA NOV/24/2019

BB\MA DEC/01/2019

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by consumer complaints. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Gold wieder über 1.500 USD
25.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Wirecard AG
25.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf WTI in Zeichnung
25.10.19
SMI - Bullen bereiten Ausbruch nach oben vor
25.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Novartis – Bodenbildung schreitet voran
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Polyphor-Aktie schiesst erneut mehr als 40 Prozent hoch - Kurs steigt klar über 10 Franken
Marktschwergewichte schieben an: SMI erklimmt neue Rekordmarke
SoftwareOne-Aktie schliesst am Tag von Börsendebut leicht über Ausgabepreis
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Volatiler DAX-Wert: Wirecard zu riskant? Diese Konkurrenten kommen stattdessen in Frage
Visa-Aktie gewinnt: Visa übertrifft Prognosen und will weiter wachsen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Amazon-Aktie im Sinkflug: Amazon macht mehr Umsatz, enttäuscht jedoch mit Gewinn
Polyphor-Aktien mit 40% im Höhenrausch - Hoffnung auf neuen Produktkandidaten
So lässt sich mit dem starken Schweizer Franken Geld verdienen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Plus --SMI geht mit Allzeithoch ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asien zum Handelsende ohne klare Tendenz
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung tendenziell freundlich, am deutschen Markt trübte sie sich dagegen ein. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag bergauf. Den asiatischen Indizes fehlte es an Schwung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB