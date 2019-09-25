25.09.2019 04:10:00

Food Recall Warning - Randsland brand Super Salad Kit and Randsland brand Kale recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1569374963305/1569374970100

OTTAWA, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Randsland Farms Inc. is recalling Randsland brand Super Salad Kit and Randsland brand Kale from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Randsland

Super Salad Kit

454 g

0 57225 00005 6

2919071

100119

Randsland

 Kale

340 g

0 57225 00006 3

2919071

100119

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

