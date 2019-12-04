04.12.2019 01:57:00

Food Recall Warning - President's Choice brand Coleslaw recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1575413977507/1575413982486

OTTAWA, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling President's Choice brand Coleslaw from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories. 

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

President's Choice

Coleslaw

397 g

0 60383 22267 3

Best Before 2019 DE 04 - B318005
and
Best Before 2019 DE 04 - B318006

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  • Learn more about the health risks 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

