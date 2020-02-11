11.02.2020 02:19:00

Food Recall Warning - Nuts 'N More brand Peanut Spread (Plain) recalled due to Listeria species

Product photo is available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1581381640531/1581381646484

OTTAWA, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Nutrition Excellence Canada is recalling Nuts 'N More brand Peanut Spread (Plain) from the marketplace due to possible Listeria species contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Nuts 'N More

Peanut Spread (Plain)

454 g

6 09132 00242 7

LOT PB91

EXP 03/04/2021

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria species may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

This product is being recalled by the Canadian importer as a result of actions taken by the American manufacturer, Nuts 'N More LLC. This recall warning is being posted as a public service.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

