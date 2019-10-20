+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
20.10.2019

Food Recall Warning - MF Inc. brand fishballs recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1571524272571/1571524273055

OTTAWA, Oct. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Mannarich Foods Inc. is recalling fishballs from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

MF Inc.

Fishballs (previously frozen)

180 g

0 68636 03040 2

All units sold up to and including October 21, 2019

MF Inc.

Premium cuttle fish balls (previously frozen)

180 g

0 68636 02030 4

All units sold up to and including October 21, 2019

MF Inc.

Lobster flavored fishballs (previously frozen)

180 g

0 68636 03430 1

All units sold up to and including October 21, 2019

MF Inc.

Fishballs with shrimp (previously frozen)

180 g

0 68636 02011 3

All units sold up to and including October 21, 2019

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.  

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever.  In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background 

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

