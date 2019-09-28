+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
28.09.2019 03:28:00

Food Recall Warning - Metro brand deli trays recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2nkYAWa 

OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Metro Ontario Inc. is recalling Metro brand deli trays from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Metro

Snack Delights Small

(serves 8-10) 1un

1 count

0260911 729999

All Best Before dates up to
and including 2019.SE28

Metro

Snack Delights Large

(serves 11-16) 1un

1 count

0260910 949992

All Best Before dates up to
and including 2019.SE28

Metro

Fresh 2 Go Snack and Grab

Party Tray 450 g

1 count

0222136 414999

All Best Before dates up to
and including 2019.OC02

Metro

Frsh 2 Go Premium Kolbassa
Sausage-Cheese Tray 760 g

1 count

0221922 119995

All Best Before dates up to
and including 2019.OC02

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.09.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
27.09.19
DAX-Future: Fehlender Abgabedruck
27.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Siemens AG, Allianz SE, adidas AG
27.09.19
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit beflügelt SMI
27.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Marke von 1,10 USD gefallen / Nestlé – Bodenbildung und neuer Anstieg?
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wasserstoffspezialist im Fokus: Erobert NEL bald China?
Reflation voraus? Wie Anleger mit hohen Zinsen und hoher Inflation umgehen
SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Logitect-Aktie gewinnt: Logitech übernimmt den Streaming-Spezialisten Streamlabs
Wells Fargo-Aktie legt kräftig zu: US-Bank Wells Fargo hat einen neuen Chef
KW 39: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
ALSO geht weitere Kooperation für Cybersecurity-Plattform ein - ALSO-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Sunrise-Aktien gewinnen: freenet will Sunrise-Aktien nicht kurzfristig verkaufen
Tesla angeklagt: Verschwieg Elon Musk wichtige Informationen vor der SolarCity-Übernahme?
Thomas Cook-Pleite dürfte bei Banken wie Credit Suisse zu hohen Abschreibungen führen - CS-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Der heimische Markt setzte seine Erholung am Freitag fort. Trotz vorsichtiger Anleger legte auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende zunächst ohne klare Richtung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus - nur China stemmte sich gegen den Trend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB