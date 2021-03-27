|
27.03.2021 05:22:00
Food Recall Warning - Kolapore Springs brand smoked trout products recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria
Product photos are available: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1616817283977/1616817313215
OTTAWA, March 27, 2021 /CNW/ - North Shore Specialty Foods is recalling Kolapore Springs brand smoked trout products from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Kolapore Springs
Smoked trout
Variable
6 27987 16383 4
All best before dates up to and including 2021 MR 31
Kolapore Springs
Smoked trout, Peppercorn
Variable
6 27987 16383 4
All best before dates up to and including 2021 MR 31
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.
Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
