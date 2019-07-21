21.07.2019 02:18:00

Food Recall Warning - Iceberg brand and Originale Augustin brand ice cream sandwiches recalled due to possible presence of fine metal particles

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2Sv9La9

OTTAWA, July 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Agropur Cooperative is recalling Iceberg brand and Originale Augustin brand ice cream sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible presence of fine metal particles. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been distributed nationally.   

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Iceberg

Mega Sandwiches

Vanilla Ice Cream

8 x 190 mL

74276 11816

2021 MA 29 19149

Originale Augustin

Mega Sandwich

Vanilla Ice Cream

30 x 190 mL

74276 11885

19134 BB/MA 2020MA14
19135 BB/MA 2020MA15 
19141 BB/MA 2020MA21 
19142 BB/MA 2020MA22 
19147 BB/MA 2020MA27 
19148 BB/MA 2020MA28 
19168 BB/MA 2020JN17 
19170 BB/MA 2020JN19 
19176 BB/MA 2020JN25 
19177 BB/MA 2020JN26 

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Injuries

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

