|
08.05.2021 04:41:00
Food Recall Warning - Golden Mushroom brand Enoki Mushroom recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2R6WCb4
OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Goldenway International Trade Co., Ltd. is recalling Golden Mushroom brand Enoki Mushroom from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Golden Mushroom
Enoki Mushroom
200 g
8 809201 000039
All units sold up to and including May 7, 2021
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Inside
Inside Fonds
Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments
Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen deutlich stärker -- SMI und DAX gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen vorwiegend schwächer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Die Wall Street wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Asiens Märkte schlossen mehrheitlich in Rot.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}