01.10.2019 08:15:00
Food Recall Warning - Glacial Treasure brand frozen chicken products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Product photo is available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1569906160390/1569906166724
OTTAWA, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - DD Poultry is recalling Glacial Treasure brand frozen chicken products from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the CFIA.
The following products have been sold in Ontario.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Glacial Treasure
Diced Chicken 60/40% (Halal)
Product ID: 25984
4.54 kg
10885886259844
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
Chicken Fajita
Product ID: 29758
4 kg
10885886297587
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
Chicken Fajita (Halal)
Product ID: 29759
4 kg
10885886297594
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
Cajun Chicken fajita (Halal)
Product ID: 29760
4 kg
10885886297600
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
No Spice Chicken Breast Fajita (Halal)
Product ID: 29770
4 kg
10885886297709
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
No Spice Chicken Breast Fajita Premium
Product ID: 29771
4 kg
10885886297716
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
Authentic Greek Chicken Gyros Sliced
Product ID: 31312
4 kg
10885886313126
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
Chicken Gyros Wrap
Product ID: 31534
3.5 kg
10885886315342
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
Chicken Shawarma Sliced
Product ID: 31756
4 kg
10885886317568
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
Chicken Pizza/Salad Topping (Halal)
Product ID: 73714
4 kg
10885886737144
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
Bulk Chicken Souvlaki Marinated
Product ID: 66390
4 kg
10885886663900
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
Diced 100% White Cook Chicken (Halal)
Product ID: 25762
4 kg
10885886257628
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
Diced 100% White Cook Low (Halal)
Product ID: 75762
4 kg
10885886757623
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
Diced Chicken 60/40
Product ID: 29318
4.54 kg
885886293186
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
No Spice Chicken Breast Fajita
4 kg
885886293155
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
Chicken Shawarma Legmeat (Halal)
Product ID: 61507
10 kg
10885886615077
1790619-
Glacial Treasure
Chicken Shawarma Sliced (Halal)
Product ID: 29319
4 kg
8 85886 29319 3
1790619-
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There has been one reported illness associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
