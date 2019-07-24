|
24.07.2019 02:13:00
Food Recall Warning - Gaia Garden Herbal Dispensary brand Gaia Balancing Tea recalled due to Salmonella
Product photos are available at https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1563924738546/1563924740655
OTTAWA, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Gaia Garden Herbals Inc. is recalling Gaia Garden Herbal Dispensary brand Gaia Balancing Tea from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in British Columbia.
Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Gaia Garden
Gaia B
Variable weight
None
None – Sold from June 12, 2019 to
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
