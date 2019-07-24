+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
24.07.2019 02:13:00

Food Recall Warning - Gaia Garden Herbal Dispensary brand Gaia Balancing Tea recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1563924738546/1563924740655

OTTAWA, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Gaia Garden Herbals Inc. is recalling Gaia Garden Herbal Dispensary brand Gaia Balancing Tea from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Gaia Garden
Herbal Dispensary

Gaia B
alancing Tea

Variable weight

None

None – Sold from June 12, 2019 to
July 22, 2019, inclusive

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  • Learn more about the health risks 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.07.19
Berichtssaison in der Schweiz: Roche hebt Prognose an
25.07.19
DAX-Future: Nächster Resistance: Jahreshochs
25.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - Coca-Cola Quartalszahlen überzeugten, zieht Starbucks heute nach?
25.07.19
SMI - Warten auf die EZB
25.07.19
Weekly-Hits: US-Technologiesektor & Ölmarkt
25.07.19
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Overweight Technology Basket
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.07.19
Schroders: Die Macht der Disruption und was sie für Asien bedeutet
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Berichtssaison in der Schweiz: Roche hebt Prognose an

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: CEO Ernesto Occhiello tritt zurück - Hariolf Kottmann übernimmt
Tesla macht mehr Verlust als erwartet - Tesla-Aktie fällt deutlich
Roche-Aktie steigt leicht nach Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum US-Dollar nach - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10
Lonza-Aktie mit zwischenzeitlichem Allzeithoch: Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr dank Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: Deal mit Ankeraktionär Sabic auf Eis gelegt
EZB belässt den Leitzins im Euroraum auf Rekordtief von null Prozent
Darum kann sich der Eurokurs stabilisieren - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX gehen in Rot aus dem Donnerstagshandel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
An der Wall Street standen die Vorzeichen auf rot - die Hoffnung auf Niedrigzinsen beflügelte nicht mehr. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und auch der DAX sind ins Minus gerutscht. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen am Donnerstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB