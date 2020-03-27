27.03.2020 05:06:00

Food Recall Warning - Fromagerie Blackburn brand Le Napoléon - Firm Cheese recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2UkikaA

OTTAWA, March 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Fromagerie Blackburn is recalling Fromagerie Blackburn brand Le Napoléon – Firm Cheese from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer.

The following products have been sold in Quebec.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Fromagerie Blackburn

Le Napoléon – Firm Cheese

130 g

6 28504 56410 3

Best Before 10JL20

19087

Fromagerie Blackburn

Le Napoléon – Firm Cheese

Variable weight

Starts with 0 200015

All units sold up to and including March 26, 2020

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

