22.02.2020 02:39:00

Food Recall Warning - Fresh Sprouts brand Fresh Bean Sprouts recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2SZSU00

OTTAWA, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Fresh Sprout International is recalling Fresh Sprouts brand Fresh Bean Sprouts from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Fresh Sprouts

Fresh Bean Sprouts

454 g

8 27468 00100 0

20/FEB/28

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

