09.12.2019 01:10:00

Food Recall Warning - Fresh Express brand Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1575846136193/1575846136974

OTTAWA, Dec. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning consumers not to consume the recalled product described below. This product is not likely to be available at retail stores, but may still be in consumer's homes.

The following product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Fresh Express

Sunflower Crisp

Chopped Kit

315 g

0 71279 30906 4

All packages bearing a Best Before dates up to and including 07DE19,  and a lot code beginning with "Z", and indicating "Salinas" as a source of Romaine lettuce

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice (www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/public-health-notices/2019/outbreak-e-coli-salad-kits.html) for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.12.19
Gute US-Arbeitsmarktdaten könnten Gold unter Druck setzen
06.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Autocallable BRC mit nur einem Basiswert
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
06.12.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtstrendkanal bestätigt / Novartis – Aufwärtstrend bestätigt
05.12.19
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Die neue Welt der Kryptoanlagen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zusammenbruch bei Bitcoin voraus? Laut Experte wäre der nächste Halt bei 6'000 US-Dollar
Milliarden an Marktkapitalisierung verloren: Was ist mit dem Hoffnungmarkt Cannabis geschehen?
Studie: Deutschland mit Abstand grösster Beitragszahler zur EU
Tesla-Chef Musk vom Vorwurf der Verleumdung freigesprochen
Experte warnt vor Apple-Aktie: Steht die Hälfte des Apple-Geschäfts auf der Kippe?
Steve Wozniak warnt: Die Länder werden Internetwährungen "nur kontrollieren wollen"
Chinas grösstes nicht störendes Erdwärme-Heizsystem geht in Fengxi in Betrieb
'OPEC+' einigt sich auf schärfere Förderkürzung - Ölpreise steigen
US-Gerichte verschieben Glyphosat-Prozesse gegen Bayer
Konkurrenz für Beyond Meat: Nächstes veganes IPO steht an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legten zu -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich etwas höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die Wall Street profitiert von einem überraschend positiven US-Arbeitsmarktbericht. Die Börsen in Fernost hielten sich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;