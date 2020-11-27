SMI 10’498 0.1%  SPI 13’021 0.2%  Dow 29’872 -0.6%  DAX 13’287 0.0%  Euro 1.0800 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’511 0.0%  Gold 1’811 0.2%  Bitcoin 15’575 -8.5%  Dollar 0.9067 -0.2%  Öl 47.7 -2.4% 

+++ Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug! Bitcoin +13%, Ethereum +30%, Ripple +70% - in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
27.11.2020 06:29:00

Food Recall Warning - Fresh Attitude brand Baby Spinach recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1606439055882/1606439056179

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Vegpro International is recalling Fresh Attitude brand Baby Spinach  from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.  

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Fresh Attitude

Baby Spinach

312 g

8 88048 00028 8

Best Before 2020 DE 04

Fresh Attitude

Baby Spinach

142 g

8 88048 00004 2

Best Before 2020 DE 04

Best Before 2020 DE 05

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of  these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 228.00
1.02 %
Roche Hldg G 303.10
0.98 %
Givaudan 3’603.00
0.61 %
Nestle 102.38
0.43 %
Novartis 81.26
0.35 %
The Swatch Grp 232.00
-0.85 %
UBS Group 13.14
-0.87 %
CS Group 11.66
-0.89 %
CieFinRichemont 77.00
-1.00 %
Zurich Insur Gr 372.60
-1.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.11.20
Sorgt Thanksgiving für Auftrieb beim VP-Bank Corona-Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
26.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc
26.11.20
Vontobel: Mega Shoppingdays im November bringen Umsatzrekorde
26.11.20
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
26.11.20
Weekly-Hits: Hydrogen Selection Basket – “Explosive” Wasserstoffperlen 2.0 / Logistik – Im doppelten Sinne lohnenswert
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
mehr
Sorgt Thanksgiving für Auftrieb beim VP-Bank Corona-Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Franken zum Euro auf tiefsten Stand seit fast sechs Monaten fällt
Bitcoin scheitert an Rekordhoch und bricht ein
Logitech, ams, VAT & Co.: Technologie-Werte nach Rekordhoch an der NASDAQ gesucht
US-Börsen im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten zu
Anteile abgestossen: Das Depot von Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal
Darum gibt der Euro seine Gewinne gegenüber dem US-Dollar und Franken ab
Moderna-Aktie: Moderna will Corona-Impfstoff schon im Dezember liefern
Förderung nur noch bis Jahresende: Tesla wirbt verstärkt für Solaranlagen
KPMG-Sonderprüfer: Wirecard hat uns Steine in den Weg gelegt - Wirecard-Aktie schliesst dennoch höher
Comet rechnet mit Umsatzanstieg und höherer Marge im Gesamtjahr - Aktie springt hoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten zu
An der Wall Street wird am Donnerstag feiertagesbedingt nicht gehandelt. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielt sich eine positive Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztlich seitwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit