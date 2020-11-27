|
27.11.2020 06:29:00
Food Recall Warning - Fresh Attitude brand Baby Spinach recalled due to Salmonella
Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1606439055882/1606439056179
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Vegpro International is recalling Fresh Attitude brand Baby Spinach from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Fresh Attitude
Baby Spinach
312 g
8 88048 00028 8
Best Before 2020 DE 04
Fresh Attitude
Baby Spinach
142 g
8 88048 00004 2
Best Before 2020 DE 04
Best Before 2020 DE 05
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
