Food Recall Warning - Eggs from Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc. recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc. is recalling eggs from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, sell, or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Quebec.

Only eggs from Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc. with best before dates indicated in the table below where the lot code contains "Q29" or where there is no lot code on the package are implicated by the recall.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc. Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 57711 01056 9 20-12-26 Q29 Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc. Large Size Eggs, Family Pack 18 eggs 0 57711 01018 7 20-12-22 Q29 20-12-26 Q29 Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc. Extra Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 57711 01064 4 20-12-26 Q29 Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc. Extra Large Size Ultra Eggs 12 eggs 0 57711 01070 5 20-12-18 Q29 20-12-22 Q29 20-12-24 Q29 Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc. Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 57711 08056 2 20-12-24 Q29 20-12-30 Q29 Nutri Large White Eggs 12 eggs 0 61719 01121 3 20-12-22 Q29 20-12-24 Q29 Nutri Large White Eggs 18 eggs 0 61719 01155 8 20-12-22 Q29 21-01-01 Q29 Nutri Large White Eggs 30 eggs 0 61719 01164 0 20-12-22 Q29 20-12-24 Q29 no name Medium size eggs 12 eggs 0 60383 66415 2 20-12-26 Q29

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

