09.10.2020 01:51:00

Food Recall Warning - Eggs from Hilly Acres Farm recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2GQaCjY 

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Hilly Acres Farm is recalling eggs from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not serve, sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia.

Recalled products

Brand

 Product

Size /
Format

UPC

Codes

Additional
Information

Farmer John Eyking

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00002 1

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020


Farmer John Eyking

Extra Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00001 4

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020


Farmer John Eyking

Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00005 2

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020


Eyking Delite

Large Size Eggs

8 eggs

0 73557 00010 6

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020


Eyking Delite

Extra Large Size Eggs

18 eggs

0 73557 00012 0

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020


Eyking Delite

Jumbo Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00011 3

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020


Eyking Delite

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00013 7

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020


Compliments

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 55742 35750 9

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments

Extra Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 55742 35751 6

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments

Medium Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 55742 35749 3

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments

Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 55742 35753 6

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

None

Medium Eggs

Sold in
flats of
30 eggs

None 

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

Boxes are marked "N38"

None

Large Eggs

Sold in
flats of
30 eggs

None 

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

Boxes are marked "N38"

no name

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 60383 66414 5

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name

Extra Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 60383 66413 8

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name

Medium Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 60383 66415 2

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name

Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 60383 66417 6

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride

Jumbo Size Eggs

12 eggs

7 70004 14470 2

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride

Extra Large Size Eggs

18 eggs

7 70004 14418 4

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride

Medium eggs

30 eggs

7 70004 14414 6

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

Medium Size White Eggs

12 eggs

0 59001 01114 0

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Ultra

Jumbo Size White Eggs

12 eggs

0 59001 90104 5

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Eggsquisite

Large White Eggs

6 eggs

0 67799 08006 4

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

All Grain Eggs Large Size

12 eggs

0 67799 08112 2

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

Large Size White Eggs

18 eggs

0 59001 90118 2

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

Extra Large Size White Eggs

18 eggs

0 59001 91119 8

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 59001 01123 2

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Ultra

Extra Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 67799 08104 7

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Great Value

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

6 81131 91195 5

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Great Value

Extra Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

6 81131 91196 2

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Great Value

Extra Large Size Eggs

18 eggs

6 28915 01349 8

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

