09.10.2020 01:51:00
Food Recall Warning - Eggs from Hilly Acres Farm recalled due to Salmonella
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2GQaCjY
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Hilly Acres Farm is recalling eggs from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not serve, sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size /
UPC
Codes
Additional
Farmer John Eyking
Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 73557 00002 1
All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Farmer John Eyking
Extra Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 73557 00001 4
All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Farmer John Eyking
Large Size Brown Eggs
12 eggs
0 73557 00005 2
All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Eyking Delite
Large Size Eggs
8 eggs
0 73557 00010 6
All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Eyking Delite
Extra Large Size Eggs
18 eggs
0 73557 00012 0
All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Eyking Delite
Jumbo Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 73557 00011 3
All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Eyking Delite
Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 73557 00013 7
All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Compliments
Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 55742 35750 9
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Compliments
Extra Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 55742 35751 6
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Compliments
Medium Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 55742 35749 3
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Compliments
Large Size Brown Eggs
12 eggs
0 55742 35753 6
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
None
Medium Eggs
Sold in
None
All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Boxes are marked "N38"
None
Large Eggs
Sold in
None
All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
Boxes are marked "N38"
no name
Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 60383 66414 5
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
no name
Extra Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 60383 66413 8
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
no name
Medium Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 60383 66415 2
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
no name
Large Size Brown Eggs
12 eggs
0 60383 66417 6
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Maritime Pride
Jumbo Size Eggs
12 eggs
7 70004 14470 2
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Maritime Pride
Extra Large Size Eggs
18 eggs
7 70004 14418 4
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Maritime Pride
Medium eggs
30 eggs
7 70004 14414 6
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs
Medium Size White Eggs
12 eggs
0 59001 01114 0
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs Ultra
Jumbo Size White Eggs
12 eggs
0 59001 90104 5
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs Eggsquisite
Large White Eggs
6 eggs
0 67799 08006 4
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs
All Grain Eggs Large Size
12 eggs
0 67799 08112 2
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs
Large Size White Eggs
18 eggs
0 59001 90118 2
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs
Extra Large Size White Eggs
18 eggs
0 59001 91119 8
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs
Large Size Brown Eggs
12 eggs
0 59001 01123 2
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs Ultra
Extra Large Size Brown Eggs
12 eggs
0 67799 08104 7
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Great Value
Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
6 81131 91195 5
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Great Value
Extra Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
6 81131 91196 2
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Great Value
Extra Large Size Eggs
18 eggs
6 28915 01349 8
Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
