14.03.2020 21:47:00

Food Recall Warning - Ecoideas brand Chocolate Cake Mix and Pancakes Mixes recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/38WUtC0

OTTAWA, March 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Ecoideas Innovation Inc. is recalling Ecoideas brand Chocolate Cake Mix, Brown Rice Pancakes Mix and Buckwheat Pancakes Mix from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Ecoideas

Chocolate Cake Mix

454 g

8 75405 00243 6

Lot # 43619305

BB: 10/31/2021

 

and

 

Lot #: 43620050

BB: 02/28/2022

Ecoideas

Brown Rice Pancakes Mix

454 g

8 75405 00242 9

Lot #: 42920034

BB: 01/31/2022

Ecoideas

Buckwheat Pancakes Mix

454 g

8 75405 00241 2

Lot #: 41219304
BB: 10/31/2021

and

Lot #: 41220030
BB: 01/30/2022

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

