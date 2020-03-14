|
14.03.2020 21:47:00
Food Recall Warning - Ecoideas brand Chocolate Cake Mix and Pancakes Mixes recalled due to Salmonella
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/38WUtC0
OTTAWA, March 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Ecoideas Innovation Inc. is recalling Ecoideas brand Chocolate Cake Mix, Brown Rice Pancakes Mix and Buckwheat Pancakes Mix from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold nationally.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Ecoideas
Chocolate Cake Mix
454 g
8 75405 00243 6
Lot # 43619305
BB: 10/31/2021
and
Lot #: 43620050
BB: 02/28/2022
Ecoideas
Brown Rice Pancakes Mix
454 g
8 75405 00242 9
Lot #: 42920034
BB: 01/31/2022
Ecoideas
Buckwheat Pancakes Mix
454 g
8 75405 00241 2
Lot #: 41219304
and
Lot #: 41220030
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
