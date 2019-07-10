10.07.2019 02:16:00

Food Recall Warning - Eat Smart brand 794 G (28 OZ) Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kit recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1562715652993/1562715655270

OTTAWA, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Fresh Taste Produce Ltd. is recalling certain 794 G (28 OZ) Eat Smart brand Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Eat Smart

Sweet Kale
Vegetable Salad
Bag Kit

794 G (28 OZ)

7 09351 89140 3

JUL 17  2019
2019 JL 17
2 00 183

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

