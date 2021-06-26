|
26.06.2021 01:21:00
Food Recall Warning - Dole brand Fresh Packed Blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora
Product photos are available: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1624661149420/1624661155154
OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Save-On-Foods LP is recalling Dole brand Fresh Packed Blueberries from the marketplace due to possible Cyclospora contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Dole
Fresh Packed
170 g
0 71430 01150 8
14632
15032
15046
15646
15648
Dole
Fresh Packed
510 g
0 71430 01154 6
14632
14732
15032
15046
15232
15446
15432
15646
15648
Dole
Fresh Packed
1 pint
0 71430 01151 5
15032
15046
15132
15148
15146
15232
15332
15646
15648
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Cyclospora may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. People infected with Cyclospora can experience a wide range of symptoms, including watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and nausea. Some people do not get sick at all, while others suffer from a severe upset stomach. Few people get seriously ill.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- Dow-Jones schließt höher -- DAX schliesst mit leichtem Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende nur minimal. Der deutsche Leitindex vermochte es letztlich noch etwas anzuziehen. An den US-Börsen stehen die Zeichen auf Grün. Die Märkte in Asien zogen am Freitag an.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}