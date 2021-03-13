Food Recall Warning - Consumption of certain apricot kernel products may cause cyanide poisoning

|
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1615607619889/1615607625484
OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling certain apricot kernel products from the marketplace due to natural toxin amygdalin. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below as they contain excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Additional information
Apricot Power
Bitter Raw Apricot Seeds
226.8 g
7 528303 370840
EXP0121
National
Chen-Chen
Dried Apricot North Almond Seeds
170 g
0 20616 99366 4
Best Before:10.NOV.2021
British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan
Double Happiness
Dried Apricot Seed Mix
200 g
6 26430 00016 0
Best before 30/12/2020
British Columbia, Alberta
Earth Notions
Raw Bitter Apricot Kernels
454 g
6 89076 42028 0
Best before: April 2020
Lot #: AK1803
Best before: April 2021
Lot #: AK1904
Ontario and nationally through Internet sales
Natural Herbs Trading Co., Ltd.
Bitter Apricot Kernels
100 g
None
3106030
British Columbia
Organic Traditions
Dried Bitter Apricot Kernels
227 g
6 27733 00900 3
All lot codes
National
Surrey Natural Foods
Organic Bitter Apricot Kernels
Variable
Starting with 0 201614
All Packed on dates up to and including 21-MR-12
British Columbia
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.
Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.
- Cyanide in apricot kernels
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
