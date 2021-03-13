Food Recall Warning - Consumption of certain apricot kernel products may cause cyanide poisoning

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1615607619889/1615607625484

OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling certain apricot kernel products from the marketplace due to natural toxin amygdalin. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below as they contain excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional information Apricot Power Bitter Raw Apricot Seeds 226.8 g 7 528303 370840 EXP0121 National Chen-Chen Dried Apricot North Almond Seeds 170 g 0 20616 99366 4 Best Before:10.NOV.2021 British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan Double Happiness Dried Apricot Seed Mix 200 g 6 26430 00016 0 Best before 30/12/2020 British Columbia, Alberta Earth Notions Raw Bitter Apricot Kernels 454 g 6 89076 42028 0 Best before: April 2020 Lot #: AK1803 Best before: April 2021 Lot #: AK1904 Ontario and nationally through Internet sales Natural Herbs Trading Co., Ltd. Bitter Apricot Kernels 100 g None 3106030 British Columbia Organic Traditions Dried Bitter Apricot Kernels 227 g 6 27733 00900 3 All lot codes National Surrey Natural Foods Organic Bitter Apricot Kernels Variable Starting with 0 201614 All Packed on dates up to and including 21-MR-12 British Columbia

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.

Cyanide in apricot kernels

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

